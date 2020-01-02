What the president wishes for Slovakia in 2020

January 1 is also the Day of the Emergence of the Slovak Republic.

A message of hope is what President Zuzana Čaputová called her first New Year's address. She delivered it on the public-service television network in the early afternoon of January 1, which is also a day when the citizens of Slovakia mark the emergence of their state in 1993.

After she laid out the challenges that Slovakia faces in 2020, Čaputová concluded her address with her now characteristic "We can make it". She used it as a slogan in her presidential campaign and she referred to it in her inaugural address, when she listed the key events of Slovakia's recent history. As the country marks 27 years of existence and enters an election year, Čaputová makes the reference again. Her message of hope for Slovaks stems from shared experience: we have been through hard times and we made it, so we can make it again.

These are the main points the president made in her address:

No to conflict

2. Jan 2020 at 10:22 | Michaela Terenzani