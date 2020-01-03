President awarded 20 personalities

Many people who stood up against totalitarianism in the 20th century are among the awardees.

President Zuzana Čaputová hands out the state honour to Branislav Tvarožek, a direct participant of the 1944 Slovak National Uprising. (Source: TASR)

President Zuzana Čaputová bestowed state honours on 20 personalities from Slovakia and Czechia on January 2.

The state honours are awarded every year to mark the anniversary of the emergence of the Slovak Republic in 1993. The president bestows them on selected people for their extraordinary or significant merits to the benefit of the Slovak Republic, democracy, the defence and security of the state, the results of their work or other exceptional deeds and achievements.

All state honours are awarded in three classes, with the I. class being the highest. The I. class is awarded for extraordinary merits.

This was the first time Čaputová awarded state honours as president. She focused on personalities linked to the fall of Communism in November 1989 and to the fight against totalitarianism. The president said she respected all those who have resisted societal evil in the times of totalitarianism, even if the price they had to pay was the loss of personal freedom and the persecution of their closest ones.

"I consider it my honour and privilege that I can thank all of you who will now accept the honours in the name of the republic and its inhabitants for all the things you have done for us and the things that you are yet to do," Čaputová said when she addressed the laureates.

State honours awarded by President Zuzana Čaputová in 2020: Peter Zajac One of the faces of 1989, a literary scientist and conservative politician. He received The Ľudovít Štúr Order I. class. Zuzana Mistríková One of the leaders of the 1989 student movement, Mistríková has contributed to the development and presentation of Slovak cinematography. She is a recognised producer and member of the European Film Academy. Mistríková was awarded the Ľudovít Štúr Order I. class II. Branislav Tvarožek Fought against both totalitarian regimes that Slovakia has experienced in the 20th century. He fought against fascism during the Slovak National Uprising in 1944 and is one of the last surviving close collaborators of generals Golian and Viest. He recieved the Ľudovít Štúr Order I. class. Zora Bútorová Sociologist, one of the first in Slovakia to look into women's issues after the fall of the totalitarian Communist regime in Czechoslovakia. The co-founder of the Institute of Public Affairs received the Pribina Cross II. class. Igor Luther Internationally recognised cameraman awarded the Pribina Cross I. class. Martin Janec Member of anti-fascist and anti-communist resistance. He received the Ľudovít Štúr Order I. class. Helena Barancová Professor, dean of the Trnava University law school awarded the Ľudovít Štúr Order II. class. Ján Cibuľa First Roma physician in Czechoslovakia. One of the founders and former president of the International Roma Union as well as a Nobel Peace Prize candidate. He received the Ľudovít Štúr Order I. class in memoriam. Alžbeta Rajterová Musicologist, dramaturgist, former director of the Slovak Philharmonic. He was awarded the Pribina Cross II. class. Tibor Soós Coach and official in canoe sprint who reared several successful Olympians. He received the Ľudovít Štúr Order II. class. Ondrej Demáček High school IT class teacher awarded the Ľudovít Štúr Order II. class. Mária Šustrová Physician specialising in Down syndrome. She was awarded the Pribina Cross III. class. Jozef Plachý One of Czechoslovakia's most successful athletes, a middle distance runner. He was awarded the Ľudovít Štúr Order II. class. Silvia Pastoreková Virologist, successful scientist. She received the Ľudovít Štúr Order II. class. Pavel Sadloň Headmaster of a Bratislava grammar school, a recognised expert on education and educational policies. He was awarded the Ľudovít Štúr Order II. class. Andrej Bán Photographer, reporter, publicist, activist. He received the Ľudovít Štúr Order II. class. Klára Kubičková Historian of architecture awarded the Pribina Cross II. class. Rudolf Urc Director, screenwriter, dramaturgist. Recognised particularly in the area of animated movies. He received the Pribina Cross I. class. Milada Horáková Czech lawyer and politician. The only woman to be condemned and executed in political trials in 1950s' Czechoslovakia, she has become a symbol of the anti-Communist resistance. She received the order of the White Double Cross I. class in memoriam. František Mikloško Conservative politician, significantly contributed to the fall of the totalitarian Communist regime. He was awarded the Ľudovít Štúr Order I. class. Source: Sme

