Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

President awarded 20 personalities

Many people who stood up against totalitarianism in the 20th century are among the awardees.

President Zuzana Čaputová hands out the state honour to Branislav Tvarožek, a direct participant of the 1944 Slovak National Uprising. President Zuzana Čaputová hands out the state honour to Branislav Tvarožek, a direct participant of the 1944 Slovak National Uprising. (Source: TASR)

President Zuzana Čaputová bestowed state honours on 20 personalities from Slovakia and Czechia on January 2.

The state honours are awarded every year to mark the anniversary of the emergence of the Slovak Republic in 1993. The president bestows them on selected people for their extraordinary or significant merits to the benefit of the Slovak Republic, democracy, the defence and security of the state, the results of their work or other exceptional deeds and achievements.

All state honours are awarded in three classes, with the I. class being the highest. The I. class is awarded for extraordinary merits.

This was the first time Čaputová awarded state honours as president. She focused on personalities linked to the fall of Communism in November 1989 and to the fight against totalitarianism. The president said she respected all those who have resisted societal evil in the times of totalitarianism, even if the price they had to pay was the loss of personal freedom and the persecution of their closest ones.

"I consider it my honour and privilege that I can thank all of you who will now accept the honours in the name of the republic and its inhabitants for all the things you have done for us and the things that you are yet to do," Čaputová said when she addressed the laureates.

State honours awarded by President Zuzana Čaputová in 2020:

Peter Zajac

One of the faces of 1989, a literary scientist and conservative politician. He received The Ľudovít Štúr Order I. class.

Zuzana Mistríková

One of the leaders of the 1989 student movement, Mistríková has contributed to the development and presentation of Slovak cinematography. She is a recognised producer and member of the European Film Academy. Mistríková was awarded the Ľudovít Štúr Order I. class II.

Branislav Tvarožek

Fought against both totalitarian regimes that Slovakia has experienced in the 20th century. He fought against fascism during the Slovak National Uprising in 1944 and is one of the last surviving close collaborators of generals Golian and Viest. He recieved the Ľudovít Štúr Order I. class.

Zora Bútorová

Sociologist, one of the first in Slovakia to look into women's issues after the fall of the totalitarian Communist regime in Czechoslovakia. The co-founder of the Institute of Public Affairs received the Pribina Cross II. class.

Igor Luther

Internationally recognised cameraman awarded the Pribina Cross I. class.

Martin Janec

Member of anti-fascist and anti-communist resistance. He received the Ľudovít Štúr Order I. class.

Helena Barancová

Professor, dean of the Trnava University law school awarded the Ľudovít Štúr Order II. class.

Ján Cibuľa

First Roma physician in Czechoslovakia. One of the founders and former president of the International Roma Union as well as a Nobel Peace Prize candidate. He received the Ľudovít Štúr Order I. class in memoriam.

Alžbeta Rajterová

Musicologist, dramaturgist, former director of the Slovak Philharmonic. He was awarded the Pribina Cross II. class.

Tibor Soós

Coach and official in canoe sprint who reared several successful Olympians. He received the Ľudovít Štúr Order II. class.

Ondrej Demáček

High school IT class teacher awarded the Ľudovít Štúr Order II. class.

Mária Šustrová

Physician specialising in Down syndrome. She was awarded the Pribina Cross III. class.

Jozef Plachý

One of Czechoslovakia's most successful athletes, a middle distance runner. He was awarded the Ľudovít Štúr Order II. class.

Silvia Pastoreková

Virologist, successful scientist. She received the Ľudovít Štúr Order II. class.

Pavel Sadloň

Headmaster of a Bratislava grammar school, a recognised expert on education and educational policies. He was awarded the Ľudovít Štúr Order II. class.

Andrej Bán

Photographer, reporter, publicist, activist. He received the Ľudovít Štúr Order II. class.

Klára Kubičková

Historian of architecture awarded the Pribina Cross II. class.

Rudolf Urc

Director, screenwriter, dramaturgist. Recognised particularly in the area of animated movies. He received the Pribina Cross I. class.

Milada Horáková

Czech lawyer and politician. The only woman to be condemned and executed in political trials in 1950s' Czechoslovakia, she has become a symbol of the anti-Communist resistance. She received the order of the White Double Cross I. class in memoriam.

František Mikloško

Conservative politician, significantly contributed to the fall of the totalitarian Communist regime. He was awarded the Ľudovít Štúr Order I. class.

Source: Sme

3. Jan 2020 at 11:32  | Compiled by Spectator staff

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

How to keep young talent in the east

School graduates often head to Bratislava or western Europe.

Many young people leave Košice to live further west, but universities are among those trying to show them that it makes sense to start a life and career in the city.

Europe needs to adapt and act swiftly and firmly

The legacy of 1989 is freedom, unity, and sovereignty.

President Zuzana Caputova met French President Emmanuel Macron during her official visit to France on July 24.

What the president wishes for Slovakia in 2020

January 1 is also the Day of the Emergence of the Slovak Republic.

Zuzana Caputova

Top 10 January events around Slovakia

Climb up Minčol and set out on a trip to Antarctica.

The Minčol peak in the Malá Fatra mountains, central Slovakia.

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College