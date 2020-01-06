Soldiers will stay in Iraq for now. Dispute between Danko and Pellegrini continues

The prime minister has criticised the SNS chair.

PM Peter Pellegrini (centre) met with Defence Minister Peter Gajdoš (r) and Chief of General Staff of the Slovak Army Daniel Zmeko at the Military Intelligence building in Banská Bystrica.(Source: TASR)

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox Thank you for singing up. Shortly an email will be sent to the address you provided to verify your e-mail. Error! Please try to register again later, your e-mail was not registered. Your email is not in a correct format. Sign Up The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories