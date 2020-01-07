Slovak troops withdrawn from Iraq

Further steps to follow after consulting with allies.

Slovak troops in Iraq participating in a NATO training mission were temporarily placed in another country, the Government's Office informed on January 7.

“Taking into consideration the current situation in Iraq that led to suspending the activities of the NATO training mission, seven Slovak soldiers were temporarily relocated outside of the Iraq area in accordance with safety rules,” PM Peter Pellegrini stated, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

The Slovak government will take further steps based on consultations with allies.

The presence of Slovak troops in Iraq was at the centre of a recent clash between Parliament's Speaker Andrej Danko and PM Pellegrini.

The decision to withdraw the troops came after the North Atlantic Council decided on January 7 that the NATO Mission Iraq (NMI) should be suspended, "to ensure the safety of several hundred mission members", Reuters wrote.

NMI is made up of several hundred trainers, advisers and support staff from both countries of the 29-member alliance and non-NATO partner countries, Reuters noted.

Slovakia's Defence Ministry informed that the seven Slovak soldiers who serve on the mission are doing fine and they are fulfilling duties in accordance with the decision of the leadership of the mission.

The Defence Ministry is in regular contact with their commander. Spokesperson of the ministry Danka Capáková said that, currently, it is not possible to provide more detailed information.

7. Jan 2020 at 14:23 | TASR, Compiled by Spectator staff