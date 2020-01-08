Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Poll: Slovaks worry about corruption and a bad political culture

The most problematic area is the standard of living.

"Corruption is cancer of society""Corruption is cancer of society"(Source: Sme)

Corruption, a bad political culture and non-functional health care raise the most concerns among people in Slovakia. They are less bothered by unemployment or the economic situation, a poll carried out by the Focus agency for the ethics watchdog Transparency International Slovakia (TIS) shows.

Respondents of the poll, conducted between December 2 and 9 on 1,009 respondents, were asked to choose the three biggest problems of people in Slovakia.

The standard of living is considered the most problematic, as the results suggest. It is followed by the situation in health care, and unemployment.

“While at the beginning of the decade, most Slovaks saw unemployment as the biggest problem in the country, it is currently in fifth place,” TIS wrote, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

More people worry about corruption

Related story:Leaked video shows Smer's former fin min talk corruption with Trnka Read more 

In comparison with previous polls, fewer people worried about the standard of living, though it is still the biggest problem.

Low-quality health care and an insufficient fight against corruption came to the fore. Corruption was mentioned as one of the main problems of the country by 40 percent of citizens, two-thirds more than in the poll from January 2012, TIS continued.

Compared to 2012, concerns over the environment doubled (from 4 to 10 percent), as well as concerns about a bad political culture (from 11 to 20 percent) and interpersonal relations (from 10 to 18 percent).

The influx of migrants from abroad bothered 7 percent of citizens.

8. Jan 2020 at 13:38  | Compiled by Spectator staff

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Health care

This article is also related to other trending topics: Corruption & scandals

Top stories

Young actress' suicide highlights problem with youth unwilling to live

The number of suicide attempts among children has doubled in the past ten years.

Illustrative stock photo

Deadline for those voting from abroad is January 10

Slovaks living abroad may vote in the elections via mail.

Election, illustrative stock photo

Slovakia warns the public over recent events in Iraq

Slovak soldiers have been relocated from Iraq to another country.

Thousands of Iranians take part in a funeral service for Iran's General Qasem Soleimani on January 6, 2019, in Tehran, Iran.

UPDATED: Hauliers strike in Bratislava and Orava

This is what it looked like in the capital.

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College