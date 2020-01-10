Poll: Far-right ĽSNS would defeat the democratic opposition

Nine parties would make it to the parliament.

If a parliamentary election took place in early January, the far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) would receive greater support than the parties defining themselves as the democratic opposition.

It would place second, winning 11.7 percent of the vote. This stems from a poll carried out by the AKO agency for the private news channel TA3 between January 7 and 9 on 1,000 respondents.

The only party surpassing the ĽSNS would be Smer, which would win the election with 17.7-percent support.

Nine parties would be in

Third would be the Za Ľudí party of ex-president Andrej Kiska, which would receive 10.4 percent of the vote. The coalition of Progressive Slovakia (PS) and Spolu would come next with 9.1 percent, followed by the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) with 8.3 percent, Sme Rodina with 7.6 percent, and Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) with 6.8 percent.

Also the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) and the Slovak National Party (SNS) would make it in, receiving 6.2 percent each.

Most-Híd would fail to pass the threshold, winning the support of only 4.1 percent of respondents. Also Dobrá Voľba, Hungarian Community Togetherness, Vlasť and Socialisti.sk parties would fail to receive enough votes to win parliamentary seats.

What would the coalition look like?

Given the poll results, Smer would have 31 seats in the parliament. ĽSNS would have 21, Za Ľudí 18, and PS/Spolu 17. OĽaNO would occupy 15 seats, Sme Rodina 14, SaS 12, and KDH and SNS 11 each.

64.8 percent of respondents said they would cast their ballot.

10. Jan 2020 at 0:06 | Compiled by Spectator staff