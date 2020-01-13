Marček described how he killed Kuciak and Kušnírová

Zsuzsová and Kočner deny involvement in the murder of the journalist.

Facing the parents of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová, Miroslav Marček described how he entered their children's home and killed them.

"Nothing can replace what we took from them. I am aware of what we have committed,” he told the court, as quoted by the Sme daily. He went on to apologise to the parents.

The four defendants who face charges of having ordered and executed the murder had their chance to tell their version of events on the afternoon of the first day of the trial.

The defendants have been heard by the court separately. Marček, who earlier in the day admitted to having shot dead Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová as well as Kolárovo-based entrepreneur Peter Molnár (in 2016), was called forward first while the other three defendants were brought out of the room.

His 2 hours and 40 minutes long hearing was followed by briefer hearings of Tomáš Szabó, who drove Marček to Veľká Mača, Alena Zsuzsová, who has ordered the murder from the two through Zoltán Andruskó, and Marian Kočner, whom the police believe to have been the one who ordered the murder from Zsuzsová.

Marček: I shot him in the chest

13. Jan 2020 at 23:26 | Compiled by Spectator staff