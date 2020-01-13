Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Marček described how he killed Kuciak and Kušnírová

Zsuzsová and Kočner deny involvement in the murder of the journalist.

Alena ZsuzsováAlena Zsuzsová(Source: TASR)

Facing the parents of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová, Miroslav Marček described how he entered their children's home and killed them.

"Nothing can replace what we took from them. I am aware of what we have committed,” he told the court, as quoted by the Sme daily. He went on to apologise to the parents.

The four defendants who face charges of having ordered and executed the murder had their chance to tell their version of events on the afternoon of the first day of the trial.

>>> Read more about the start of the trial on January 13

The defendants have been heard by the court separately. Marček, who earlier in the day admitted to having shot dead Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová as well as Kolárovo-based entrepreneur Peter Molnár (in 2016), was called forward first while the other three defendants were brought out of the room.

His 2 hours and 40 minutes long hearing was followed by briefer hearings of Tomáš Szabó, who drove Marček to Veľká Mača, Alena Zsuzsová, who has ordered the murder from the two through Zoltán Andruskó, and Marian Kočner, whom the police believe to have been the one who ordered the murder from Zsuzsová.

Marček: I shot him in the chest

13. Jan 2020 at 23:26  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Man who shot Kuciak and Kušnírová: I am guilty

The trial has begun. Kočner and Zsuzsová plead not guilty to the murder.

Marian Kočner is escorted to the courtroom.

Giving new life to old things

Bratislava’s municipal waste management company wants to extend its re-use centre.

OLO’s waste-collection yard at Stará Ivánska Cesta 2

Hauliers stop protests after prime minister's call

PM Peter Pellegrini asked strike organisers to end the blockade and return to discussions.

Trucks blocked the border crossing Svrčinovec, near Čadca (Žilina Region).

How the Kuciak case changed Slovakia (overview)

The far-reaching consequences of the murder: What happened in Slovakia between February 2018 and now.

Illustrative stock photo

