Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Andruskó linked Kočner to the murder

The key witness of the prosecution testified for over four hours on the second day of the trial.

"I mediated the murder of Ján Kuciak between Alena Zsuzsová and Mr Szabó at the order of Mr Kočner," Zoltán Andruskó told the court in Pezinok on the second day of the Kuciak murder trial.

Andruskó is a key witness for the prosecution. The police first detained him and charged him in connection with the murder in the autumn of 2018, but he very quickly started cooperating with the investigators. On December 30, the court approved the guilt and punishment deal between him and the prosecutor, and sent him to prison for 15 years.

Andruskó's testimony is important for the prosecution because it links Alena Zsuzsová and Marian Kočner with the murder.

Andruskó: I feared Zsuzsová

Andruskó was brought to the courtroom wearing a bulletproof vest and a hood covering his face. His face was only exposed once he sat on the witness bench. Media are not allowed to take and broadcast images of his face.

After apologising to the families of Kuciak and Kušnírová, Andruskó described his relations with the defendants. He said he got acquainted with Zsuzsová on an internet chat service, Pokec, "some eight or nine years ago". He also confirmed he is acquainted with Tomáš Szabó, who introduced him to Miroslav Marček in 2016.

He said he had not met Kočner in person but later testified that he helped Kočner with a real estate transaction, and communicated with him on Zsuzsová's phone.

Andruskó told the court that Zsuzsová had ordered the murder of Hurbanovo Mayor László Basternák. Zsuzsová is facing charges over that murder, too. He also said she abused personal data for a petition to found the Cieľ political party (reportedly one that Kočner wanted to start). He also linked her to the planning of the murder of prosecutor Maroš Žilinka.

Andruskó said Zsuzsová often told him about her contacts with Kočner.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

14. Jan 2020 at 22:13  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Vražda novinára Jána Kuciaka

This article is also related to other trending topics: Marian Kočner, Ján Kuciak, Zoltán Andruskó

Top stories

Vlhová dominates slalom in Flachau

The Slovak skier defended her victory from last year.

Petra Vlhová celebrates after winning the women's World Cup slalom in Flachau, Austria.

Kuciak's mother: He said he was doing it to make Slovakia better

Families of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová spoke in court on the second day of the trial.

Parents of Ján Kuciak

Historic trial started with a guilty plea

Kuciak murder trial and hauliers’ strike will impact elections.

Miroslav Marček

Giving new life to old things

Bratislava’s municipal waste management company wants to extend its re-use centre.

OLO’s waste-collection yard at Stará Ivánska Cesta 2

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College