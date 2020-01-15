Items in shopping cart: View
KFC says it will open 11 new branches in Slovakia

The fast food chain operates four restaurants in the country.

An illustrative image.An illustrative image.(Source: TASR)

KFC is another fast food chain, after Burger King, which has pledged to expand and open new restaurants in Slovakia.

“We made an important decision to invest €10-15 million in 11 new branches,” said manager Andreas Schindl to the Trend daily in 2019. He added this step would generate 300 new jobs.

The chain, run by Queensway Restaurants Slovakia, will expand across the country in the coming three or four years. The first new restaurant should be opened late February in the Bory Mall, located in the suburbs of Bratislava.

Closed restaurants

This spring, KFC should open its KFC Drive Thru branch in Trnava, as reported by the trnava-live.sk website.

The fast food chain runs four restaurants in Slovakia: two in Bratislava, one in Trnava and one in Banská Bystrica.

In the past, KFC gradually shut down three of its seven restaurants in Slovakia, one in Nitra and two in Bratislava. KFC entered the Slovak market in 2006.

15. Jan 2020 at 21:33  | Compiled by Spectator staff

