Small Carpathian wine walks and talks: Svätý Jur and Biely Kameň

Discover rounded hills, terraced vineyards measuring around 4,000 hectares and over 700 years of winemaking tradition.

Dionysus or Bacchus, God of the grape-harvest, winemaking, and wine, and Saint Urban of Langres, the patron saint of all those who work in the wine industry, sit in a vineyard.

The sky is blue, the sun is shining, the wine they drink tastes like good old times.

And they have a passionate discussion.

Because a bottle of wine contains more philosophy than all the books in the world.

They talk about the history of winemaking! How amazing it is!

The oldest-known winery was discovered in Armenia, dating from 4100 BC!

The ancient Egyptians, Greeks, Romans, Persians drank wine.

Because where there is no wine there is no love, once said Euripides.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/FyjiaZ8QcvQ

Similar to a tiny Hobbit house

And how marvellous is the history of winemaking in the Small Carpathian region! Rounded hills, terraced vineyards measuring around 4,000 hectares and over 700 years of winemaking tradition.

And in a wine cellar, similar to a tiny Hobbit house, in Svätý Jur, a bottle of Rizling vlašský, Rizling rýnsky, Veltlínske zelené, Burgundské biele or Frankovka modrá and Svätovavrinecké starts to unfold a story.

Of the Biely Kameň castle.

With enjoyment.

With desire.

About a mysterious castle located above the old royal town, Svätý Jur, which hidden in shadows of trees, proudly protected a road to the pass leading to two other castles, Pajštún and Dračí Hrádok.

About a castle with steep steps, whose beauty and majesty were destroyed during the Hussite and Ottoman wars.

About a castle with a legend about one poor woman, who due to her obsession for jewels and gold almost lost her biggest jewel, her son.

And with a legend about a pilgrim, who planted a dry stick in front of the castle, which bloomed and grew.

And the castle flourished as well, as long as the castle lords took care of the tree.

As soon as they stopped, everything died.

Town with wooden wine barrels

There are plenty of stories in this small town, reminiscent of the wine regions of South Moravia, sunny Tuscany or the American Napa Valley, or even Austrian Weinviertel or Hungarian Villány.

It is a town with wooden wine barrels and smiling wine-growers standing in front of their wine cellars.

Where with every sip of wine life becomes colourful, contemplating, breezy.

Where you can visit Neštich, this famous former Great Moravian settlement, crouched on the hill, on the forest border.

There, over the horizon, you can see Pannonia, a former province of the Roman Empire bounded on the north and east by the Danube, sun bathed, with fragments of meadow forests with willows and poplars, and wetlands.

Where you can have your “dolce vita” and “dolce far niente”.

21. Jan 2020 at 11:20 | Gabriela Psotková, Valéria Polovková