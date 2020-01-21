Prognoses failed. What makes people vote the far-right ĽSNS?

Many voters believe ĽSNS chair Marian Kotleba's rhetoric.

It was March 2016. The extremist People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) won 8.04 percent of the votes in the parliamentary elections, which granted them 14 parliamentary seats. Several experts then reasoned that the extremists’ success in winning 209,779 votes was due to people voting for the anti-system party in protest.

Voters also found their approach appealing and did not get tired of the unconventional party at that time. Experts, however, projected that ĽSNS would lose those benefits after four years in parliament and would no longer be able to easily back the notion they were different from politicians as the ĽSNS members themselves would become just like them.

Less than two months ahead of the February 2020 elections, however, ĽSNS has an historic maximum in the polls carried out by the Focus polling agency. A total of 13.6 percent of respondents said they would vote for the party in the mid-January poll.

Could ĽSNS, in fact, win the upcoming parliamentary elections? Why do new voters find ĽSNS chair Marian Kotleba a good choice? And what do ĽSNS voters think?

1) Why is ĽSNS polling higher figures?

Expert on extremism Daniel Milo from the Bratislava-based think tank GLOBSEC Policy Institute said ĽSNS can successfully present the following version to its voters: even though we have had MPs sit in parliament, we could not put our ideas and proposals through because other political parties refused to work with us.

“This puts them in the favourable position of martyrs who have the limits in what they can do set by the system, i.e. other parties,” said Milo, explaining why the party could still benefit from its anti-establishmentarianism.

Extremists are also trying, he said, to portray themselves as a kind of new third force that stands outside the coalition and opposition camps.

Sociologist Michal Vašečka added that another factor that helps ĽSNS is that, in comparison with 2016, it has managed to get rid of the label of being an unacceptable party.

“They formally received a ruling from the Supreme Court, based on which ĽSNS was not dissolved,” Vašečka said.

2) Under what conditions could ĽSNS win the elections?

In recent months, the party has come second in the polls carried out by the polling agencies Focus and AKO. The gap of around 5-percent gap between ĽSNS and the ruling party Smer, which dominates the polls, could indeed shrink further. Martin Slosiarik from Focus admitted that if Smer failed to mobilise all its present voters, ĽSNS could win the elections.

Political analyst Tomáš Nociar, who researches the far right, also said the extremists could win.

“If the issues of corruption and law and order continue to dominate, which they may if we look at the ongoing campaign, far-right parties such as ĽSNS are able to respond to those effectively with their anti-systemic populism and authoritarianism,” Nociar said.

He went on to point out the phenomenon of the hidden voter, who does not have to reveal they will vote for ĽSNS.

“The pre-election hysteria and fear that ĽSNS will win help them in the end,” he warned. The hysteria can mobilise the anti-systemic voter even further.

3) ĽSNS: regular and new voters. Who are they?

Vašečka said the initial image of the ĽSNS electorate from 2016 was incorrect; it was not a young voter under 25 or the jobless with low income and education who voted for the extremists as had been assumed.

Instead, a typical ĽSNS voter is a working man aged 30 to 40, who holds a high school diploma and earns an average salary, sociologist Vašečka claimed.

“The ĽSNS voters are strongly disgusted with the post-1989 developments and are nostalgic about the period of social security prior to 1989,” he went on to say. Vašečka added these voters also possess an uncritical view of the world around them.

Slosiarik opined that voters who will cast their votes for ĽSNS for the first time this year are people who did not vote in 2016. To a lesser extent, the party will also attract Smer and the Slovak National Party (SNS) voters, who feel disappointed by the scandals from the last two years, since the murder of journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová.

“They perceive society as being in chaos, full of corruption and without rules,” Slosiarik explained why Kotleba, with his rhetoric, is believable to people. He has easily graspable messages on how to fix society, Slosiarik added.

“They perceive Kotleba as a last resort in the sense he will put everything in order,” he claimed.

4) What else attracts people to extremists?

Kotleba has created a picture of himself as one of many. The term “people”, which the party carries in its name, is an important feature of the party, Milo claimed. It helps them grow.

“Kotleba goes to see ordinary people in a pub, drives a tractor, goes to folk festivals, and thus gives the impression being one of them,” Milo said.

With such a picture, he can easily explain why he is not one of the “bad and corrupt elites” from Bratislava, with their business interests. This is a fake illusion, Milo claimed, because there are ĽSNS members who have been found guilty by the court in the past.

For example, Andrej Medvecký, who runs from ninth place on the slate, beat up Leni Cruz from the Dominican Republic and drove a car under the influence as well. Miroslav Suja, running from fifteenth place, had worked for sentenced mafia boss Mikuláš Černák. Besides this, he owns several properties in the central Slovakian town of Detva and lives in a luxurious mansion.

5) Is the ĽSNS campaign in the regions better than other campaigns?

There was a broad agreement in the post-election analyses from 2016 that an active campaign in the regions helped ĽSNS succeed. Other parties underestimated this approach back then.

Ahead of the February 2020 elections, the electoral coalition PS-Spolu and Alojz Hlina, the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) chair, are just some of the political subjects travelling regularly out to the regions. Nevertheless, they are failing to win new voters given their polled preferences.

“Hate always works better than pursuing constructive factual solutions,” Milo said.

See the development overtime of ĽSNS preferences below:

Kotleba, with his 200 men determined to keep guard rather than other politicians convincing of the need for systematic solutions, is more likely to win in a village where inhabitants have a real problem of coexistence with the Roma.

“People in these localities are often so frustrated they refuse solutions,” Milo went on. “They want revenge, they want someone to show the Roma their place.”

That is why the demonstration of physical power and marches at the ĽSNS gatherings are attractive to some voters.

Moreover, experts said ĽSNS has managed to create a sense of pride in some people if they publicly support it. Party symbols are becoming part of the identity. For example, the ĽSNS supporters have the party’s emblem placed on their cars or Christmas trees.

“They have managed to create an atmosphere when people join them where they feel part of some change, some bigger movement,” Milo claimed. He said people’s need to feel their activities are contributing to some change is a well-known psychological need. This is similar to a sect, Vašečka added.

“The more they are attacked from the outside, the higher coherence they show,” Vašečka said. He believes the party’s supporters feel like modern dissidents who have uncovered all the conspiracies.

This phenomenon would not be possible without the systematic preparation and recruitment of followers via social media, Vašečka said.

6) Why do ĽSNS voters ignore the fact extremists are members of the party?

For voters who do not belong to the so-called “hard core”, it is secondary that the ĽSNS members question the Holocaust and have tattooed swastikas on their bodies, including Rastislav Jakubík who chairs an ĽSNS branch in one of the Slovak districts, Nociar said.

The Supreme Court decision significantly strengthened the party’s defence when it comes to labelling them as fascists, Milo and Nociar both claimed.

“The party argues that the Supreme Court said they are not fascists, but that is not true,” Milo said. He stressed that the decision does not say ĽSNS is not a fascist party. It only says there was not enough evidence to dissolve the party. General Prosecutor Jaromír Čižnár’s badly written and filed complaint, Milo claimed, particularly contributed to this.

The problem also lies in the fact that fascism as a term has been overused in recent years and in such an atmosphere, ĽSNS has been able to work with the version that almost everybody is a fascist and thus nobody, in fact, is.

7) Why cannot Harabin attract voters the way Kotleba does?

Unlike Kotleba, former justice minister and Supreme Court judge Štefan Harabin’s anti-systematic party, Vlasť (Homeland), does not fare well in the polls. Its support stands at about 2 percent.

“Kotleba was able to appropriate the hallmark of anti-systematism as if he monopolised it,” said Nociar explaining why Harabin cannot benefit from the atmosphere in society.

The disappointed Smer voters also prefer ĽSNS rather than the new party Dobrá voľba (Good choice), founded by former health minister Tomáš Drucker. This party had the potential to draw votes from Smer.

Nociar added that Dobrá voľba is mainly supported by those former Smer voters who are not happy about Smer’s scandals but identify themselves with its new face and are not, at the same time, national conservatives.

21. Jan 2020 at 23:11 | Lucia Praus