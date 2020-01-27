Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Supreme Court remains without president

The vote was public for the first time.

Jana Bajánková was one of the candidates for the post of the Supreme Court President on January 27, 2020.Jana Bajánková was one of the candidates for the post of the Supreme Court President on January 27, 2020.(Source: TASR)

The Supreme Court will have to wait for its new head until late March after the Judicial Council failed to elect its president.

The third vote, which was public for the first time, has failed again. Neither of the two candidates, judges Jana Bajánková and Soňa Mesiarkinová, managed to win a majority of votes.

Related articleJudicial Council has failed to choose president of the Supreme Court Read more 

“The President of the Supreme Court should be a natural authority both from the perspective of Supreme Court judges as well as the general courts,” Judicial Council President Lenka Praženková said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

The next vote will take place on March 30. Praženková admitted a new name could appear among the candidates, adding that the best judges should show their interest in this post.

Previous votes took place last November and September.

27. Jan 2020 at 22:16  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Poll: Far-right down slightly, OĽaNO jumped the most

President Zuzana Čaputová said she would appoint a government featuring far-right ĽSNS.

Igor Matovič

Unexpected resignation complicates Hungarian party campaign

A well-performing minister resigned due to an alcohol-induced incident, while Andrej Danko offended the president from his top parliamentary seat.

Environment Minister László Solymos

Civil society seen as the best cure to safeguard democracy

Relations between NGOs and the state are not defined by mutual trust.

Martin Gierl serves as the Plenipotentiary of the Government of Slovakia for the Civil Society from 2014

Indecision ends up a decision of its own

If reasonable people are unwilling to make choices, the Mussolinis, Trumps, Le Pens or Kotlebas of the world sure seem willing to do it for us.

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College