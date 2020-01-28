Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

ĽSNS member fined for fascist salute

He is running as a candidate of the far-right ĽSNS in the upcoming parliamentary election.

Anton GrňoAnton Grňo(Source: TASR)

Anton Grňo, a member of the far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS), was sentenced to pay a fine of 5,000 euros for the “Na stráž!” (On Guard) salute in front of the hearing room of the Supreme Court in May 2018.

Related story:Kotleba faces another charge over his controversial cheques Read more 

With this salute, he publicly showed sympathies with the ideology of the fascist regime and the Hlinka Guard, a militia maintained by the Slovak People’s Party during the era of the Nazi-allied Slovak state (1939-1945).

If he fails to pay the fine, he will be imprisoned for six months. The sentence issued by the Specialised Criminal Court is not valid yet since Grňo has appealed.

Grňo is running as a candidate of ĽSNS in the upcoming parliamentary election. He considers the salute to be “a national salute”.

28. Jan 2020 at 14:07  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Strana Kotleba - ĽSNS

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Stalemate after election cannot be ruled out. What would it mean?

President said she would appoint a government with ĽSNS if it had enough support in parliament.

Parliament

Unexpected resignation complicates Hungarian party campaign

A well-performing minister resigned due to an alcohol-induced incident, while Andrej Danko offended the president from his top parliamentary seat.

Environment Minister László Solymos

TV Markíza promissory notes antedated, experts said

Another expert pointed to discrepancies in accounting documents of Kočner's firms.

Pavol Rusko attends the 21st day of a trial in the case of €68 million promissory notes on January 27, 2020

Competitive BSC industry – competitive country

To elevate the competitiveness of the Slovak economy in the years to come, the modern philosophy of the Labour Code should reflect the social dynamics of the 21st century.

In centres of excellence, a group of skilled workers is using brand new technologies.

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College