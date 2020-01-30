Heated situation at STU faculty may lead to strike

Ex-dean of the informatics faculty Mária Bieliková has left. Lecturers and students demand the incumbent dean step down.

The summer semester at the Faculty of Informatics and Information Technologies (FIIT) of the Slovak University of Technology in Bratislava (STU) may not start smoothly in mid-February.

The situation at the school is heating up. The problems started after the incumbent dean Ivan Kotuliak fired his predecessor Mária Bieliková on January 9. Following protests and a petition, he proposed to take her back.

However, Bieliková eventually said she would not return.

“The reason I did not accept the offer is that I’m convinced the faculty has a problem with democracy,” she said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

A total of 31 faculty employees are now demanding Kotuliak resign. Otherwise, they are ready to go on strike on February 17, when the summer semester begins.

Students are supporting the lecturers.

No trust in Kotuliak

Faculty employees are unable to work at the faculty under the management of Kotuliak, they wrote in a statement.

30. Jan 2020 at 23:26 | Compiled by Spectator staff