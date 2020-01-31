What are parties promising ahead of elections?

Some party manifestos are book-length, others still do not have one.

Some run to hundreds of pages, some are no longer than a few points. Most political parties have now released their election manifestos – with the notable exceptions of Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) and People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) – setting out their plans for the next four years if they get elected to parliament.

Below we give a brief overview of the manifestos of parties with more than 5 percent support (the threshold to get into parliament) in the most recent polls from major polling agencies, including the likes of Focus and AKO.

Smer (number 19 on the ballot paper)

Leader: Peter Pellegrini

Support in polls: around 18 percent

31. Jan 2020 at 8:57 | Nina Hrabovská Francelová