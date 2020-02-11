Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

What jobs do Slovaks apply for most often?

Media jobs dominated ahead of administrative work in 2019.

Journalists talk to a father of murdered journalist Ján Kuciak.Journalists talk to a father of murdered journalist Ján Kuciak.(Source: TASR)

Journalism is becoming a popular field among Slovaks.

The website Profesia.sk claimed media-related jobs were a new favourite among job seekers in 2019. A total of 37 job seekers applied for one position in the field of journalism and media last year.

Compared to 2018, it is an increase by 14 people. Administration and top management fields followed in the website’s analysis.

In fact, regional managers, general directors, copy editors and journalists were the professions people applied most often for in 2019.

Profesia.sk added a total of 17 job seekers applied for one position on average last year, which is about three applicants more than in 2017 and 2018.

In addition, people applying for jobs via Profesia.sk were more likely to come from eastern Slovakia than western Slovak regions in the past year.

11. Feb 2020 at 0:08  | Compiled by Spectator staff

