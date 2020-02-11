Items in shopping cart: View
Holocaust Museum opens the rest of its permanent exhibition

The Sereď Holocaust Museum is housed in a former work and concentration camp.

A new exposition in the Holocaust Museum in Sereď is opened on February 11, 2020.A new exposition in the Holocaust Museum in Sereď is opened on February 11, 2020.(Source: TASR)

The Holocaust Museum in Sereď (Trnava Region) completed and opened a new permanent exhibition in barrack no. 2 after four years.

The exhibition there maps camps and ghettos across Slovakia, including the occupied areas in southern Slovakia. It focuses in detail on Jews in a so-called sixth labour battalion and on persecution, which took place in Slovakia during the Holocaust, for instance in Kremnička and Nemecká in Banská Bystrica Region, as reported by the TASR newswire.

The newly opened parts of barrack no. 2 also include the Memorial: a room where the names of deportees from Slovakia are read continuously.

The works on the exposition in barrack no. 2 began in 2015. The first exposition on the premises of the museum was opened in January 2016 in two of the five preserved barracks.

The Sereď Holocaust Museum was built on the premises of the former Sereď work and concentration camp.

11. Feb 2020 at 22:48  | Compiled by Spectator staff

