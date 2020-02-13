Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Poll: SNS drops from parliament

The recent Focus poll shows that eight parties would make it to the parliament, with Smer winning the vote.

OĽaNO chair Igor Matovič (centre) is holding a banner saying "He is drunk", referring to Speaker of Parliament Andrej Danko (r).OĽaNO chair Igor Matovič (centre) is holding a banner saying "He is drunk", referring to Speaker of Parliament Andrej Danko (r).(Source: SITA)

Yet another poll has confirmed that the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) of Igor Matovič is currently the leader of what is called the democratic opposition.

In the recent Focus poll, it received 13.3 percent of the vote, coming second after the ruling Smer party with 17 percent. The parties received similar support in the recent AKO poll from early February.

Third in the Focus poll would be the far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) with 12.2 percent.

Focus carried out the poll for the coalition of non-parliamentary parties Progressive Slovakia (PS) and Spolu between February 6 and 12 on 1,005 respondents.

SNS left out

Five more parties would make it to the parliament. PS/Spolu would be fourth with support from 9.3 percent of respondents, followed by Za Ľudí with 8.2 percent, Sme Rodina with 7.8 percent, the Christian Democratic Movement with 5.4 percent, and Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) with 5.3 percent.

13. Feb 2020 at 13:36  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Election

Read more articles by the topic

