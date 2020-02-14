OĽaNO almost as strong as Smer just before ban on polls kicks in

Igor Matovič has grown stronger while the support for Smer and the far-right went slightly down. Only 1.5 percentage points divide leader of the poll Smer and second place OLaNO.
These are the results of the AKO poll conducted between February 11 and 13, 2020 on a representative sample of 1,000 respondents. This is also the last poll available to the public, as a moratorium on polls is valid from Saturday, February 15.
Smer is still the strongest party; however, for the first time they have dropped below 17 percent, earning the support of 16.9 percent. OľaNO had the best result in all polls before the election – it took second place with 15.5 percent.
What would the possible coalitions be?
14. Feb 2020 at 12:44 | Compiled by Spectator staff