Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Chachaland summer camp founder charged with sexual abuse

The founder’s victim wrote a blog about her abuse in 2019.

An illustrative photo.An illustrative photo.(Source: Hej, ty!)

Following a months-long investigation, the police have accused the founder of the well-known summer camp Chachaland of sexual abuse.

The police charged Roman Paulíny, 56, from Bratislava. The investigation was first launched after Katarína Danová published her story on a blog, and then re-told it to the Sme and Denník N dailies in late March of 2019.

Related articleShe was 13, he was 40. A story of sexual abuse in a summer camp for kids Read more 

Danová had described the story about her abuse by Paulíny in her blog posted last March. At that point she was not naming any names, but she did do so later, in interviews with the dailies.

“He asked me why I was crying, and when I told him, he said that I could be in the pageant after all. A few months later, sitting in his car, he put my hand in his pants. I was 13, he was 40,” Danová wrote in the blog post.

The police began looking into the case after the story surfaced. The investigation has proven Paulíny’s action affected the moral and physical development of the then minor, the SITA newswire wrote.

Paulíny refuted guilt

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

18. Feb 2020 at 6:17  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Driving in Bratislava: Exit from Bajkalská to Prístavný Bridge closed

Closure will last until February 24.

A traffic restriction is in place between Bajkalská Street and Prístavný Bridge in Bratislava from February 16 until February 24.

Former American baseball pro has found home base in Bratislava

Tom Johnson, who pitched for the Minnesota Twins, directs a non-profit that uses baseball for youth outreach in Slovakia.

Tom Johnson

The campaign goes to parliament after the last polls

SNS and Smer are ready to spend a lot of money to save their numbers ahead of the election.

Peter Pellegrini's cabinet sent costly measures to parliament just days before election.

Race walker Tóth named among decade’s Top 10 athletes

The ranking is published by the US magazine Track and Field News.

Matej Tóth winning Olympic gold.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring