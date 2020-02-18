Chachaland summer camp founder charged with sexual abuse

The founder’s victim wrote a blog about her abuse in 2019.

Following a months-long investigation, the police have accused the founder of the well-known summer camp Chachaland of sexual abuse.

The police charged Roman Paulíny, 56, from Bratislava. The investigation was first launched after Katarína Danová published her story on a blog, and then re-told it to the Sme and Denník N dailies in late March of 2019.

Danová had described the story about her abuse by Paulíny in her blog posted last March. At that point she was not naming any names, but she did do so later, in interviews with the dailies.

“He asked me why I was crying, and when I told him, he said that I could be in the pageant after all. A few months later, sitting in his car, he put my hand in his pants. I was 13, he was 40,” Danová wrote in the blog post.

The police began looking into the case after the story surfaced. The investigation has proven Paulíny’s action affected the moral and physical development of the then minor, the SITA newswire wrote.

Paulíny refuted guilt

18. Feb 2020 at 6:17 | Compiled by Spectator staff