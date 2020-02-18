Five big questions to ask ahead of election in Slovakia

Where does the country stand based on the last published polls?

1. Will Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OLaNO) remain the strongest party of the democratic opposition?

2. How will Slovaks voting from abroad affect the election result?

3. Which parties balancing on the electability threshold (5 percent) would make it to parliament?

4. Will the far right People’s Party Our Slovakia grow more?

5. Will Smer and the Slovak National Party (SNS) win some more voters with their last-minute proposals?

Last week's polls were the final picture voters will get of the distribution of political forces among parties on the scene. As of Saturday, February 15, it is no longer possible to publish the results of opinion polls.

The Slovak Spectator interviewed analysts from two renowned polling agencies, Martin Slosiarik of Focus and Václav Hřích of AKO, to assess the situation at the point when the ban on publishing polls came into force.

The last two polls of the Focus and AKO agencies saw OĽaNO score the best result among all parties of the democratic opposition (13.3 percent and 15.5 percent respectively). This put OĽaNO in the position of leader of democratic opposition parties, and thus the party that may lead talks about the future government.

Both analysts see a further growth potential in OLaNO.

18. Feb 2020 at 17:04 | Michaela Terenzani , Nina Hrabovská Francelová