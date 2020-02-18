Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Five big questions to ask ahead of election in Slovakia

Where does the country stand based on the last published polls?

Martin Slosiarik and Václav HříchMartin Slosiarik and Václav Hřích(Source: Sme)

1. Will Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OLaNO) remain the strongest party of the democratic opposition?
2. How will Slovaks voting from abroad affect the election result?
3. Which parties balancing on the electability threshold (5 percent) would make it to parliament?
4. Will the far right People’s Party Our Slovakia grow more?
5. Will Smer and the Slovak National Party (SNS) win some more voters with their last-minute proposals?

Last week's polls were the final picture voters will get of the distribution of political forces among parties on the scene. As of Saturday, February 15, it is no longer possible to publish the results of opinion polls.

The Slovak Spectator interviewed analysts from two renowned polling agencies, Martin Slosiarik of Focus and Václav Hřích of AKO, to assess the situation at the point when the ban on publishing polls came into force.

Will Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) remain the strongest party of the democratic opposition?

The last two polls of the Focus and AKO agencies saw OĽaNO score the best result among all parties of the democratic opposition (13.3 percent and 15.5 percent respectively). This put OĽaNO in the position of leader of democratic opposition parties, and thus the party that may lead talks about the future government.

Both analysts see a further growth potential in OLaNO.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

18. Feb 2020 at 17:04  | Michaela Terenzani , Nina Hrabovská Francelová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

An Error Occurred: Internal Server Error

Oops! An Error Occurred

The server returned a "500 Internal Server Error".

Top stories

New semester at Slovakia's top IT school started with a strike

The series of events that led to the strike started with the firing of a former dean, strike set to continue.

Strike at FIIT STU

Driving in Bratislava: Exit from Bajkalská to Prístavný Bridge closed

Closure will last until February 24.

A traffic restriction is in place between Bajkalská Street and Prístavný Bridge in Bratislava from February 16 until February 24.

Former American baseball pro has found home base in Bratislava

Tom Johnson, who pitched for the Minnesota Twins, directs a non-profit that uses baseball for youth outreach in Slovakia.

Tom Johnson

Slovak economy sped up at the end of 2019

But the prediction for 2020 remains gloomy.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring