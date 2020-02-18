Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Opposition MPs brought wedding cake to parliament, session was postponed

Seven former SaS MPs helped Smer and SNS open the controversial unscheduled session.

(Source: TASR)

A doubled child allowance, 13th pensions and scrapped highway fees are still on the table in the parliament.

MPs, whose term ends in ten days, convened for an extraordinary session on Tuesday, but Parliament's Speaker Andrej Danko postponed their session to Wednesday after a group of opposition MPs blocked the speaker's desk. They say they are ready to spend the night there.

The last parliamentary session has not been planned but was scheduled to push through costly amendments proposed by Smer and the Slovak National Party (SNS).

MPs succeeded in opening the session by talking about the 13th pension, doubling the child allowance and scrapping highway fees for individuals when 77 MPs presented themselves and passed the programme of the session.

As the Denník N daily pointed out, the session was opened thank to seven MPs (Ľubomír Galko, Natália Blahová, Vladimír Sloboda, Renáta Kaščáková, Jozef Rajtár, Miroslav Ivan and Radoslav Pavelka) who left the opposition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) last year and are running on the slate of the marginal Democratic Party (DS).

Wedding cake and protests

18. Feb 2020 at 19:09  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

New semester at Slovakia's top IT school started with a strike

The series of events that led to the strike started with the firing of a former dean, strike set to continue.

Strike at FIIT STU

Driving in Bratislava: Exit from Bajkalská to Prístavný Bridge closed

Closure will last until February 24.

A traffic restriction is in place between Bajkalská Street and Prístavný Bridge in Bratislava from February 16 until February 24.

Former American baseball pro has found home base in Bratislava

Tom Johnson, who pitched for the Minnesota Twins, directs a non-profit that uses baseball for youth outreach in Slovakia.

Tom Johnson

Slovak economy sped up at the end of 2019

But the prediction for 2020 remains gloomy.

