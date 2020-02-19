Slovak company won NATO tender

The order is worth €5.5 million without VAT.

Slovaks will design communication technologies NATO will use in its operations.

The Aliter Technologies company won a tender to supply information and communication technologies for the Communications Gateway Shelters system in the NATO Communication and Information Agency.

The order is worth €5.5 million excluding VAT, managing director of the company Peter Dostál said.

“It is an honour for our company that we can also contribute to fulfilling aims to secure the collective defence of member countries including Slovakia,” Dostál said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Securing collective defence

System Communications Gateway Shelters serves to support the tasks of headquarters and management at the strategic level of NATO, and it is put into operations to support multinational common operation grouping of the alliance.

Aliter Technologies is a technology company that deals with solutions to support crisis commanding of military and non-military character, ICT infrastructure and security.

The company signed more than two dozen contracts with NATO. It is a supplier for big international companies in the defence and security industry in Slovakia and abroad.

19. Feb 2020 at 13:59 | Compiled by Spectator staff