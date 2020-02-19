OSCE observers arrive to oversee 2020 elections

Attention to be paid to election legislation and media independence.

The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has sent out its experts to Slovakia to monitor the February 29 parliamentary elections.

An election mission of eight experts will evaluate the preparation and course of elections, ensuring Slovakia adheres to international commitments and principles of the rule of law. The group will be paying attention to the implementation of election legislation and independence of the media landscape, too.

“The Slovak Republic will continue to defend and support the performance of this activity necessary to strengthen the democratic character of society,” Foreign Affairs Minister Miroslav Lajčák said about the OSCE mission.

The experts, who came to Slovakia on February 17, are led by Jillian Stirk. They have all met with the Slovak foreign affairs minister.

Two months after elections, the mission will publish its evaluation report with recommendations, if needed, to remove identified deficiencies. Lajčák reassured Slovakia will participate actively in the implementation of these recommendations to improve its election process.

19. Feb 2020 at 21:43 | Compiled by Spectator staff