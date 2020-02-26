Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Slovak far right courts youth vote in pivotal ballot

As Slovakia prepares to vote on Saturday, thousands of young voters are expected to opt for a far-right party that many would call neo-Nazi. What gives?

(Source: SME)

Slovaks are learning to cope with election blackouts. A two-week moratorium on pre-election opinion polls means final voter intention is notoriously hard to gauge.

Despite the embargo, a “secret” poll has been lighting up social media ahead of Slovakia’s February 29 parliamentary election.

Nicknamed the “forbidden survey”, it was crowdfunded by civic initiative 50dni.sk. (Meaning “50days”, the name is a cheeky reference to a government proposal late last year to introduce a 50-day moratorium on polls, which was scuppered by the constitutional court.)

Jointly conducted by two of Slovakia’s largest polling agencies, the survey brought no compared to the last pre-moratorium poll, which has shown ruling Smer and opposition Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) polling 16.9 and 15.5 percent respectively.

Related articlePrognoses failed. What makes people vote the far-right ĽSNS? Read more 

But it is the party doggedly in third place that raises eyebrows — the far-right Kotleba - People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS).

With around 10 percent of the predicted vote, the party is not only breathing down the frontrunners’ necks; it also appears to be stealing the youth vote.

A Youth Council survey from November 2019 showed that a fifth of people aged under 30 would support ĽSNS.

Youthful rebellion

For political scientist Radoslav Štefančík from the University of Economics in Bratislava, these numbers show the clout of the protest vote.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

26. Feb 2020 at 8:15  | Edward Szekeres

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Election

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics:
Strana Kotleba - ĽSNS

Top stories

Parliament approves 13th pensions just days before the elections

President Zuzana Čaputová will decide on the pensions only after the elections.

An extraordinary session is held on February 25, 2020.

Ethnic Hungarians should not be divided into good and bad

The identity of Slovakia's Hungarians cannot be based on how they feel about Orbán.

Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán (centre) and his Slovak counterpart Peter Pellegrini (centre-left) during their visit at the transit zone for migrants in Röszke on the Hungarian-Serbian border.

Varoufakis: Kažimír was the worst, outschäubling Schäuble

I tried to facilitate an escape from debtors' prison but I failed, says the former Greek finance minister.

Yanis Varoufakis.

Police accused Bašternák of another crime

Charges pertain to a tax-related case linked to Bonaparte.

Ladislav Bašternák

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring