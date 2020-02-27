The 1920 Constitution cemented democracy and women’s suffrage in Czechoslovakia

The Constitution was adopted on February 29, 1920, precisely a hundred years before Slovakia's 2020 elections.

The summer residence of Czechoslovak presidents in Topoľčianky, western Slovakia.(Source: NOCR)

Many people see February 29 as a leap day, but it plays a much more important role in the history of the Slovaks and the Czechs. Their first democratic Constitution was adopted exactly 100 years ago.

The 1920 Constitution was the first legally binding document that incorporated the democratic principles established by Czechoslovakia on October 28, 1918. The document granted, for instance, the right to vote to all women and to all men.

“The right to vote, also including women, was forward-thinking at that time,” Tomáš Jahelka from Trnava University said in the Sme daily’s History podcast.

The Constitution became effective on March 6, 1920. Nonetheless, it was the Washington Declaration from October 1918 that had already talked about the independence of the Czechoslovak Nation and set out the democratic principles of the Czechoslovak Republic.

Inspired by the USA

27. Feb 2020 at 23:24 | Compiled by Spectator staff