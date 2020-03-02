Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Why Čaputová's former party did not make it to parliament

PS/Spolu remaining outside parliament was the surprise of the 2020 election.

Their voters belonged among the most loyal, polls conducted before the election suggested. In the first half of January, the Focus agency polls still placed them as the strongest democratic opposition party, with more than 10 percent of the vote.

Despite the gradual drop from 17 percent in June 2019, hardly any observers doubted the Progressive Slovakia/Spolu coalition would enter the parliament. On Saturday night, they were short of 926 votes. The results of PS/Spolu is thus one of the biggest surprises of the 2020 election. As a coalition of two parties, they needed to gain at least 7 percent of the vote. They received 6.96.

The party that branded itself the new force capable of replacing Smer after the victory of its presidential candidate Zuzana Čaputová, and its success in the European Parliament election in May, lost the votes of those who in the end decided to change colours for the winner or to save the parties polling around the threshold.

Leaders Michal Truban and Miroslav Beblavý were unable to keep their voters.

"Voters opted for Matovič, because in their view he was finally the one capable of defeating Fico," political analyst Grigorij Mesežnikov said. People from the polling agencies call it the snowball effect.

The coalition also failed because its two leaders are not very distinctive, said political analyst Erik Láštic.

"They worked hard on the election, but they were very rational," he said. "They had a big agenda, but the leaders failed to bring emotion."

Rescuers and winners

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

2. Mar 2020 at 19:13  | Lucia Praus

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Election

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Slovakia will get an Ordinary PM

The composition of the next parliament still raises more questions than answers the day after election weekend.

Smer falls from grace, descends into opposition

A major self-reflection required if the once-strongest party wants to halt the fall.

The party’s top representatives avoided journalists, before PM Peter Pellegrini eventually spoke to the gathered media to comment.

Matovič holds all the trump cards

The rest of the potential ruling coalition is left at his mercy.

Fico (left) and Matovič.

Matovič does not intend to take Slovakia down the Hungarian or Polish path

Slovakia is set to get a conservative parliament and a conservative government. What does it mean and how long will they last?

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring