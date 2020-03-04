Matovič got his assignment, V4 to jointly fight virus (news digest)

This is your overview of news from Slovakia on March 4.
- President Zuzana Čaputová met with OĽaNO chair Igor Matovič and appointed him, as a winner of the 2020 parliamenary election, to form a government.
Slovakia needs a strong and legitimate government in a short time.„
- Matovič said he wants to put forward a suggestion to his potential coalition partners, which said the work of politicians would be followed by investigative journalists. The fund should be financed through the state budget. The plan prompted prominent journalists to voice their many concerns about the idea of state-funded investigative reporting.
We are considering a proposal, which I mean to introduce to coalition partners, of establishing a fund bearing the name of Ján Kuciak to support investigative journalism.„
- Irena Biháriová, a Progressive Slovakia (PS) vice-chair, will run for the top post in the party after its chair Michal Truban decided to resign over the party's fiasco in the 2020 election. She believes PS can become a phoenix after this election.
- The ruling Smer, which came second in the 2020 election and is going to depart into opposition, said it will demand the post of the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, as well as positions as chairs of parliamentary committees. Smer vice-chair Juraj Blanár said so on Wednesday. (TASR)
- The prime ministers of Visegrad Group countries (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia) agreed on closer cooperation in the matter of the coronavirus outbreak at Wednesday’s extraordinary summit in Prague. The four countries will exchange information and assist each other in ensuring they have enough medical equipment if necessary. The health ministers of V4 countries will meet in the near future as well. (SITA)
- Slovakia is prepared to deploy police officers and technical equipment on the external border in the east of the European Union, PM Peter Pellegrini said at the Prague summit, adding Slovakia can help Hungary in this regard. (TASR)
- Slovak diplomatic missions and consular offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tehran will not provide consular and visa assistance to foreigners in person right now because of COVID-19. The consular assistance to Slovak citizens will be further provided without any limitation. (Foreign Affairs Ministry)
- A man from Košice, who attacked members of an electoral commission in his constituency while under the influence, received a conditional punishment. He pleaded guilty in front of the Košice II District Court and regretted his actions. (Korzár)
- From March 5, sections of road lanes alongside Army General Ludvík Svoboda Embankment (Nábrežie arm. Gen. Ludvíka Svobodu) in Bratislava will be reduced into one lane in both directions. Road restrictions are related to the reconstruction of a tramway track. The restrictions will not impact the morning rush hours from 7:00 to 9:00. (SITA)
- The National Criminal Agency (NAKA) carried out raids at the state-run Agricultural Paying Agency (PPA) due to corruption suspicions. The “Stock Breeder” raid took place across Slovakia. Nine people were detained. The police confiscated €100,000 and items worth about €1 million, mostly artwork. (Police of the Slovak Republic)
The vocational high school on the Fajnorovo Nábrežie embankment in Bratislava will close for two days because of a coronavirus suspicion. One of the students is suspected to have met an infected person abroad. Results are expected to come in 48 hours.
Expected events for March 5:
- A court proceeding with Marian Kotleba, the far-right People's Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) chair, is to continue. The case concerns controversial cheques worth €1,488. The session was originally to be held on March 4, 2020.
- The Za Ľudí party board will meet to decide whether they want to join the ruling coalition led by Igor Matovič.
- The ruling cabinet will convene for a regular session in Bratislava.
4. Mar 2020 at 22:07 | Compiled by Spectator staff