Slovaks live fewer healthy years than other Europeans

The Health Ministry is focusing on prevention.

The number of healthy years of Slovaks is about 2.5 times lower than the European average. The worsening state of the inhabitants of Slovakia is confirmed by World Health Organisation Statistics (WHO).

The most frequent mortality causes include an unhealthy diet. As the statistics suggest, while 18 percent of Europeans do not eat well, in the case of Slovaks it is 30 percent, the TASR newswire reported.

This is why the Slovak Health Ministry devoted the year 2019 to prevention. It continues in its activities this year, said its spokesperson Zuzana Eliášová.

The preventive approach and increased efforts to maintain good health for the efficient improvement of people’s health were among the topics discussed at the February 11 meeting of the Health Ministry’s commission for the creation, implementation and revision of prevention steps.

Its members are experts from other ministries, doctors, nurses, health insurers, as well as psychologists, social workers, midwives, teachers, scientists, international experts and patients.

New and innovative methods needed

The ministry wants to apply a more complex solution to prevention in the future, and create a network of main actors in this field by establishing a platform for prevention, TASR wrote.

The main aim of the national project that should improve the health-care system is the creation of new and innovative methods for prevention and their introduction in medical practice.

The project team has already created actions concerning the good nutrition of newborns, the concept of children-friendly hospitals and standard procedure for the psychomotor development of children during regular visits to paediatric facilities.

The ministry also emphasizes making the respective materials understandable for patients, TASR wrote.

5. Mar 2020 at 13:40 | Compiled by Spectator staff