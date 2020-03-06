Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

The coalition talks have officially started. Matovič met with three party leaders

OĽaNO chair Igor Matovič has named some of the principles for a possible coalition.

From the left to the right: Richard Sulík (SaS), Igor Matovič (OĽaNO), Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina), and Andrej Kiska (Za Ľudí)meet at a round table on the March 5 evening in the restaurant Hradná hviezda.From the left to the right: Richard Sulík (SaS), Igor Matovič (OĽaNO), Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina), and Andrej Kiska (Za Ľudí)meet at a round table on the March 5 evening in the restaurant Hradná hviezda. (Source: Sme)

Igor Matovič, who was assigned to form the new government, can continue in his plans to create a coalition comprised of four parties.

Although it was not 100-percent certain that Za Ľudí of ex-president Andrej Kiska would join the coalition talks due to some reservations about Boris Kollár, chair of Sme Rodina, the party agreed at a congress held on the afternoon of March 5 that they will take the offer.

“It took some time … but the four-leaf clover is completed,” Matovič, chair of the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO), wrote on Facebook.

Matovič with a back-up plan

Before the congress, Matovič and Kiska met at the Za Ľudí headquarters. Matovič even mentioned the possibility of forming the government without Za Ľudí.

“We already have 83 people in total,” he said, as quoted by the Sme daily. To have the majority in the parliament, the coalition needs 76 MPs. Matovič added, though, that Za Ľudí would say yes in the end.

With Za Ľudí, the the coalition will control as many as 95 seats in the 150-member parliament.

Kiska mentioned earlier this week that the government would need some moral credibility, pointing to the controversial past of Kollár. In his response, Kollár rejected the claim he would be a racketeer although he had befriended some racketeers in the past.

Not at any price

6. Mar 2020 at 0:19  | Compiled by Spectator staff

