Coronavirus confirmed in Slovakia

Slovakia was an island with no confirmed infection until now.

The first case of the COVID-19 infection was confirmed in Slovakia, PM Peter Pellegrini announced today.

"A patient aged 52 was confirmed today. He has been hospitalised at the infectology clinic of the University Hospital in Bratislava," Pellegrini said.

The patient, who is from a small, unspecified town in Slovakia, has not been to any country where the virus has occurred recently. His son, who does not show any symptoms of the virus, has been to Venice.

“Nothing tragic has happened,” said chief hygienist Ján Mikas.

He expects that more cases will be confirmed in the following days. The samples will now be tested in Berlin.

“The situation is under control,” Mikas added.

The crisis staff will meet at 13:00 at the Interior Ministry to discuss the situation and necessary measures.

Pellegrini: Do not panic

People should avoid mass events and observe basic hygienic rules. Those with symptoms should first contact the call centres and avoid travelling by public transport to the emergency departments in hospitals, where other patients are.

If the symptoms are serious, you should call an ambulance, the Sme daily reported.

Meanwhile, the State Material Reserves have finished purchasing protection materials.

Pellegrini has stressed that they do not plan to hand out the protective masks. They should not be used recklessly and wasted, he added.

Pellegrini also called on people not to panic and buy up hypermarkets.

6. Mar 2020 at 11:50 | Compiled by Spectator staff