Coronavirus: Many schools in Slovakia have been closed (overview)

Bratislava will close all primary schools, art schools and kindergartens.

All primary schools, art schools and kindergartens in the capital will stay closed from March 10 until the end of the week, Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo stated.

The announcement came after Ružinov borough Mayor Martin Chren reported that one of the infected people is a teacher from the kindergarten on Palkovičova Street. Following the instructions from the Regional Public Health Authority, it will be closed until March 22.

“Although the measures may seem drastic, we have to do them,” Vallo said, as quoted by the Sme daily. “Success also depends on individual decisions.”

Several secondary schools and universities have also been closed as a precaution to stop the spreading of the coronavirus.

Which schools remain closed?

All primary schools, art schools and kindergartens in Bratislava (March 10-13).

All secondary schools operated by the Bratislava Self-Governing Region (March 9-13). The closure concerns about 50 facilities including secondary schools on Na Pántoch Street, Drieňová Street and Tomášikova Street, as well as eight-year grammar schools, primary schools on Dunajská Street and Teplická Street, and secondary vocational school in Malinovo.

Primary school on Hlboká Street (March 9-18).

Bratislava Cambridge International School (for two weeks, starting on March 9).

Five universities in Bratislava: Comenius University (until March 21), the Slovak University of Technology (until March 21), the University of Economics (until March 21), the Academy of Performing Arts (until March 14), and the Slovak Medical University (until March 21). The Jessenius Faculty of Medicine in Martin, which belongs to Comenius University, has suspended classes until March 21.

Secondary schools administered by the Trnava Self-Governing Region (March 10-13).

Secondary schools administered by the Košice Self-Governing Region (March 9-10).

The Technical University of Košice (March 9-20).

Trnava University in Trnava (until March 24).

Also both universities in Nitra, Constantine the Philosopher University and the Slovak University of Agriculture, have cancelled classes until March 22.

Measures taken The crisis staff issued several measures on March 6: All flights from Slovak international airports to Italy have been banned since Monday, March 9.

School trips and excursions abroad are banned.

Travellers at airports should be ready to have their temperature measured.

Patients' visits in all hospitals around Slovakia are banned.

Visits to social care facilities are banned as well.

Info campaign will be conducted at border crossings with Austria - Berg, Kittsee, and Jarovce. As of 16:00 on Friday, March 6, there will be additional checks at these border crossings; rescuers will be checking people for symptoms of the coronavirus.

The National Centre of Health Information recommends people in Slovakia use the ePrescription service and limit visits to the doctor. Thanks to e-Prescription, people can just call their doctor on the phone and ask for a prescription, which they can then pick up in any pharmacy.

The government recommends the Conference of Bishops of Slovakia to consider restricting religious services that are attended by larger numbers of people.

9. Mar 2020 at 11:33 | Compiled by Spectator staff