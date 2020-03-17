Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Two dressmakers sewed masks for fellow villagers

Women from eastern Slovakia made 1,000 masks.

The Slovak Spectator has decided to leave all the articles about the coronavirus available for everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

The coronavirus outbreak has shown what it means to be sympathetic in eastern Slovakia.

Two local dressmakers, Štefánia Lapšanská and Jolana Segedyová, have undertaken the task of sewing masks for about 400 people living in their village, Malá Tŕňa (Košice Region) the Korzár regional daily reported.

They ended up making about 1,000 masks. One of the dressmakers even used her own stock of cotton fabric for the masks.

People are expected to receive them for free.

17. Mar 2020 at 22:11  | Compiled by Spectator staff

