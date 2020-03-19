Žilina-based Kia halts production

The suspension will last two weeks.

Žilina-based company Kia Motors Slovakia was the last carmaker in Slovakia to stay open. This will change soon, since its representatives announced a two-week suspension of its production.

“With full awareness and responsibility for the health of our employees and their families, and to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, Kia Motors Slovakia will temporarily halt its production for two weeks, starting on March 23,” the company informed.

The measure does not include staff whose presence in the company is essential, added carmaker’s spokesperson Ján Žgravčák for the TASR newswire.

Continental in Púchov also closes its plant

One of the biggest employers in the Považie region, the Continental company, also announced the temporary suspension of the tyre production for passenger cars in its Púchov-based plant, between March 19 and 22.

A more significant halt in the production of the entire company will take place from late March until mid-April, the SITA newswire reported.

The official reason is not the coronavirus pandemic, but the drop in orders, said Púchov Mayor Katarína Heneková.

Continental Púchov is doing everything to protect its staff, company’s spokesperson Katarína Pavlisová added.

“Despite the measures adopted to minimise the risk of spreading the pandemic, global markets are responding with the drop in demand for our products,” Pavlisová said, as quoted by SITA.

19. Mar 2020 at 13:13 | Compiled by Spectator staff