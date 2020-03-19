Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Žilina-based Kia halts production

The suspension will last two weeks.

(Source: Courtesy of Kia Motors Slovakia)

Žilina-based company Kia Motors Slovakia was the last carmaker in Slovakia to stay open. This will change soon, since its representatives announced a two-week suspension of its production.

Related articleJaguar Land Rover stops production in Nitra Read more 

“With full awareness and responsibility for the health of our employees and their families, and to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, Kia Motors Slovakia will temporarily halt its production for two weeks, starting on March 23,” the company informed.

The measure does not include staff whose presence in the company is essential, added carmaker’s spokesperson Ján Žgravčák for the TASR newswire.

Continental in Púchov also closes its plant

One of the biggest employers in the Považie region, the Continental company, also announced the temporary suspension of the tyre production for passenger cars in its Púchov-based plant, between March 19 and 22.

A more significant halt in the production of the entire company will take place from late March until mid-April, the SITA newswire reported.

Related articleCovid-19 to slow down Slovak economy Read more 

The official reason is not the coronavirus pandemic, but the drop in orders, said Púchov Mayor Katarína Heneková.

Continental Púchov is doing everything to protect its staff, company’s spokesperson Katarína Pavlisová added.

“Despite the measures adopted to minimise the risk of spreading the pandemic, global markets are responding with the drop in demand for our products,” Pavlisová said, as quoted by SITA.

19. Mar 2020 at 13:13  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Automotive

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Who will sit in Slovakia's next government?

President Zuzana Čaputová has already accepted all the nominations, and will appoint the new cabinet on March 21.

The representatives of the future coalition parties (l-r): Boris Kollár of Sme Rodina, Igor Matovič of OĽaNO, Veronika Remišová of Za Ľudí and Richard Sulík of SaS

UPDATED: A woman positive with coronavirus has died

The autopsy showed that the woman died of an extensive heart attack, not the coronavirus, PM Pellegrini said on March 19.

Illustrative stock photo

Data from mobile carriers to soon unearth Slovakia's COVID-19 hot zones

State analysts will receive data no later than early next week.

Martin Smatana heads the Institute of Health Policies (IZP) at the Health Ministry in Bratislava.

New government set for difficult start

Crisis can make leaders or drown them.

Peter Pellegrini (left) and Igor Matovič (right)

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)