Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

A bill to allow for usage of mobile carrier data valid until late 2020

Personal data protection is not absolute, Justice Minister Kolíková said.

Slovak MPs sit in a parliamentary session. Slovak MPs sit in a parliamentary session. (Source: TASR)

Although protection of personal data is important, it is not absolute, and public health protection is of higher importance.

Read alsoData from mobile carriers to soon unearth Slovakia's COVID-19 hot zones Read more 

Justice Minister Mária Kolíková (Za Ľudí) made this statement during a parliamentary debate on a bill on the usage of data on the movement of people in Slovakia provided by mobile operators during the pandemic, the TASR newswire reported.

The bill will create legal room to launch an application to map and localise COVID-19 hot spots in Slovakia.

Deputy Speakers of Parliament Peter Pellegrini (Smer) has proposed that the draft law make this data accessible to authorities only under the condition that Slovakia declares a state of emergency.

Until late 2020

The Minister said the bill is to be targeted at those who will refuse to cooperate during the quarantine period. She added that it is necessary to make their data, that is their location, available to authorities even without their consent.

“I understand that it is a huge intervention in the protection of human rights and freedoms,” she said, as quoted by TASR.

Kolíková, however, believes that the right to life is absolute, not the protection of personal data. She also said the draft law would be in place until the end of 2020 only.

Moreover, the Public Health Authority (ÚVO) would be the only body authorised to access the data.

State of emergency should come first

“I will fully support such rights of the state as soon as the government finds courage and first declares a national state of emergency,” former PM Peter Pellegrini said in parliament, as quoted by TASR.

Only under this condition can the state restrict some of citizens’ rights Pelligrini added.

24. Mar 2020 at 22:56  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Masks will be obligatory, new measures mainly aimed at the elderly

Cabinet and crisis staff sat well into the night, introduced new set of measures.

PM Igor Matovič announces new measures. He called on pensioners to stay home.

Government sets up a permanent crisis staff for coronavirus situation (news digest)

Volkswagen Slovakia will prolong the suspension of its production, while Schaeffler Kysuce sent its employees on corporate holiday. Read the overview of news from March 23.

PM Igor Matovič and the members of the permanent crisis staff Peter Škodný, Robert Mistrík, Peter Visolajský and Vladimír Krčméry.

People like being smart. In banking and insurance too

What comes after mobile phone and smart watch payments? Banks have more solutions in the pipeline.

New ways of payments are popular in Slovakia.

Ordinary PM has to cope with extraordinary times

Matovič rains on Pellegrini’s final parade: All we found was empty shelves.

PM Igor Matovič and President Zuzana Čaputová

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)