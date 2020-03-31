Former minister Lajčák set to return to the Balkans

The former foreign affairs minister is one of Slovakia's top diplomats.

Former Slovak foreign affairs minister Miroslav Lajčák is set to return to the western Balkans soon.

Lajčák is to take up the post of the European Union's special representative for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue and the Western Balkans for one year, starting April 2. On that day, EU ambassadors are expected to give the green light to his appointment, according to a leaked document that the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported on.

Lajčák, who was proposed for the post by EU foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell, ended his term as Slovakia's foreign minister earlier this month, after having served eight years in the role.

Lajčák and the Balkans

31. Mar 2020 at 14:16 | Compiled by Spectator staff