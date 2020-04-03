Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Filling the market gap with e-vans

Coronavirus robs as well as creates new opportunities in e-mobility.

Voltia vans in the production hall of Hollen.Voltia vans in the production hall of Hollen. (Source: Courtesy of Voltia)

Read in this article:

-how Voltia halved the price of its electric van

-why carmakers have not come up with a comparable vehicle

-why Voltia believes in e-mobility

-what challenges the COVID-19 pandemic present to e-mobility

It was a test ride in a Tesla car in 2009 that inspired two former financiers to shift their attention to electric cars and e-mobility. Juraj Ulehla and Peter Badík had been engaged in the development of solar power plants at that time.

“When sitting in the Tesla Roadster accelerating from 0 to 100 km/hr in about four seconds, we realised that the technology is already here and the business model is what needs to be found out,” said Uleha, co-founder and managing director at the Voltia company.

Related articleSlovakia more involved in e-cars and battery production Read more 

Since this time they have built up two successful companies – Voltia, which produces efficient electric vans, and Greenway, which builds and operates charging stations. Today Voltia vans converted from Nissan pick-ups produce zero emissions and deliver goods in large cities like Paris and London. The fact that more and more cities are planning to ban diesel cars is opening new business opportunities for them.

The market gap

Ulehla and Badík first had a closer look at the electric car market. Around 2010, carmakers firstly made fun of Tesla and then dashed to design their own model of an electric passenger car. Contrary to them the two Slovak partners chose light commercial vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes to focus on. This is the second strongest car segment in Europe after passenger cars, where each tenth vehicle sold is a light commercial car.

Related articleTaking the road towards e-mobility Read more 

“While carmakers focused on luxurious electric cars, the segment of light commercial vehicle was somehow omitted at that time,” said Ulehla.

This segment is opposite the passenger vehicle segment.

“People choose passenger cars according to emotions, where they often primarily look at their design and the price is not so important; in the case of commercial vehicles the price is the most important parameter followed by technical parametres, while the design is a less important feature,” said Ulehla.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

3. Apr 2020 at 9:05  | Jana Liptáková

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Slovakia has five patients recovered from coronavirus (news digest)

Your overview of the coronavirus in Slovakia and other news from politics and business on April 2.

Coalition MPs came to sign the coalition agreement at Bratislava Castle.

Alternative taxi services deliver food instead of people

Coronavirus prevents taxis from taking people, so they are looking for new services.

Taxi services offer food deliveries.

First details on potential postponement of instalments revealed

Limit on contactless payments may change as well.

Illustrative stock photo

Why is there no yeast on supermarket shelves in Slovakia?

The tradition of baking with fresh yeast is widespread in Central Europe. Producers pledge the coronavirus-related lack in supplies is temporary.

Pampúchy or šišky are a common sweet dish in Slovakia.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)