Ministers of agriculture and environment signed an Easter agreement on forests

Foresters, environmentalists and wood producers can find an agreement, the ministers believe.

An Easter agreement should mark a change in the state's attitude towards the forests and the environment, agriculture and environment ministers said when signing it in Bratislava on Easter Monday.

Agriculture Minister Ján Mičovský and Environment Minister Ján Budaj agreed on creating a permanent interdepartmental commission for forests.

Its task is to emphasise the significance of forests and eliminate disputes in their administration with the changing of legislation, the TASR newswire reported.

The heads of both departments are convinced that it is possible to find an agreement in the view of foresters, environmentalists and woodcutters, which would be based on respect for nature and a healthy countryside.

“We have decided to do a strategic twist in attitudes of the state towards the forest environment,” Mičovský said, as quoted by TASR.

Forests for citizens

“All forests are worth protecting and our aim is to find such administration that does not underestimate any of their utilities and does not neglect the protection [of forests],” Budaj said, as quoted by TASR. “Forests should serve citizens, not those who only see money in them.”

The starting point is to respect nature as well as self-discipline in protection against the harmful consequences of civilisation, both ministers agreed.

They opined that current problems with the coronavirus pandemic emphasises a necessity in the preparedness of the state to protect the health and quality of the environment.

14. Apr 2020 at 13:28 | Compiled by Spectator staff