Alcohol consumption is on the rise

Slovaks rank ninth in alcohol consumption globally.

The coronavirus situation has added to the increasing alcohol consumption in Slovakia.

The average Slovak drinks about 12 litres of alcohol every year. The Eurostat data show people in Slovakia spend 2.5 percent of their overall monthly expenses on alcohol, noted Slovenská Sporiteľňa bank analyst Lenka Buchláková.

The analyst pointed to the London-based King's College study showing that alcohol consumption during quarantine and home isolation linked with the coronavirus pandemic is increasing.

"People who have been in isolation for a longer time have shown symptoms of post-traumatic stress. That might result in higher alcohol consumption during the quarantine. Countries with the highest rates of alcohol consumption are the most threatened, and Slovakia is one of them," Buchláková commented.

Slovakia ranks ninth in alcohol consumption globally with 12 litres of alcohol a year. The ranking is topped by Belarus, with 14 litres of alcohol per capita.

European households spend on average 1.6 percent of their overall expenditure on alcohol, which makes €130 billion. In the per capita calculation, an average inhabitant of Europe spends about €300 on alcohol every year, excluding drinks ordered in restaurants and bars.

23. Apr 2020 at 13:46 | Compiled by Spectator staff