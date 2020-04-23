Government wants to make Slovakia a tiger again

The programme statement of the Matovič government for economy and public finances suggests the coronacrisis may trigger the needed reforms.

The improvement of the business environment, prudent and responsible fiscal policy, the reduction of red tape and tackling tax evasion are just some of many objectives listed in the programme statement, a kind of road-map for its operation during the four-year term of the Igor Matovič government.

The cabinet submitted the document to the parliament for approval on the very last day on April 20, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already started taking its toll on the condition of Slovakia’s economy and business environment.

“Despite the difficult situation, we are aware that the cleansing of Slovakia and the changes promised before the election cannot wait until the end of the corona crisis,” said Matovič (OĽaNO) when introducing the document calling for changing Slovakia for the better. “We will treat public finances and state property like good managers and will not tolerate any corruption.”

His three coalition partners see the programme statement as a good compromise. Each of the four coalition parties managed to push some of their priorities in the document. As the ruling coalition with its 95 MPs has the majority required to also make constitutional changes in the parliament, it does have a chance to dramatically change Slovakia.

23. Apr 2020 at 16:30 | Jana Liptáková