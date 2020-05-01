Items in shopping cart: View
What is the worth of the lives Slovakia has saved with its anti-pandemic measures?

Analysts calculate the price of human life for the purposes of modelling, but there are ethical hindrances to this approach.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

How much is a human life worth? To most people, that is a cynical question that should have no answer. To analysts who provide reports that are later used, for instance, in deciding about COVID-19 measures, it is a very concrete problem to solve.

In a pandemic like the one the humanity is experiencing with COVID-19, these questions, cynical at the best of times, have become even more delicate, as governments take drastic measures hindering economies to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading further. Analysts have the concepts they use to make these calculations, but point out that the numbers cannot simply be applied without ethical considerations and utmost caution.

The Institute of Economic and Social Studies (INESS) non-governmental think tank recently introduced their latest analysis, called How Much is a Human Life Worth?, providing a view of how economists calculate the value of human life.

“The fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is far from costless and at a certain moment we will get into a situation when damage, including that on health, caused by additional measures will exceed saved lives and health,” said INESS analyst Martin Vlachynský. “Given the scale of the pandemic, damage from a thoughtless approach to stopping the pandemic can lead to the country’s complete economic and social disintegration.”

Nevertheless, he is not suggesting that decisions taken amidst the pandemic should strictly follow mathematic calculations on the value of human life. It is a much more complex matter.

1. May 2020 at 8:07  | Jana Liptáková

Top stories

Gov't gets a green light before the long weekend (news digest)

Shops will be closed for the next two Fridays. Chief hygienist calls on people to respect the valid measures. This was April 30, 2020 in Slovakia.

People cycling in Prešov

How to get tested for COVID-19 in Slovakia

The Slovak Spectator has prepared a complete guide for you, with some practical tips.

COVID-19 drive-in testing in Bratislava.

Autocrats feel a chance against media once again

Small media can make contributions that far exceed their circulation number, writes Beata Balogová.

Beata Balogová speaks to one of the For a Decent Slovakia protests in 2018 on behalf of Slovakia's journalists. Balogová also serves as the vice-chair of the executive board of the International Press Institute.

Inspectorate deals with police intervention against Roma children in Krompachy

The mother of the children from the quarantined settlement claims the police beat them.

