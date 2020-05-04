Thousands of blossoming cherry trees lure tourists

Learn more about interesting places in Slovakia with our Slovakia travel guide.
Several thousands of cherry trees in blossom in the village of Brdárka (Rožňava district) lured hundreds of visitors to the area this spring, confirmed mayor Jaroslav Hric Jančo.
“Every year, during the last two weeks cherry trees are in blossom, 700 to 800 people come here,” the mayor said, as quoted by the TASR newswire. He added that crowds usually come on weekends, when up to 50 cars are parked in the village.
Precious species
Data of the local citizen association Alter Nativa, which dedicates its time to mapping and researching cherry trees in the village, said that Brdárka may contain 3,000 to 4,000 cherry trees.
“In cooperation with the Slovak University of Agriculture in Nitra, we successfully identified many species,” the association said for TASR. “The most precious ones we try to graft and keep for the next generations.”
Sunny trap
Brdárka is located in a "sunny trap" under the peak Radzim, the association noted. The peak's relatively small altitude of 555 metres creates the perfect growing conditions for cherry trees.
In the Gemer region, fruit-growing expanded at the beginning of the 18th century, and orchards in Brdárka belonged among the biggest in the region.
4. May 2020 at 12:57 | Compiled by Spectator staff