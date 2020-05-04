Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

The fiscal council expects the coronavirus peak to come much sooner

The number of people expected to be infected and hospitalised is similar to the figure presented by the state-run institute.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

The Council for Budget Responsibility (RRZ) expects the coronavirus peak to come much sooner than the Institute for Health Policy (IZP), running under the Health Ministry.

While the institute predicts the pandemic will reach its peak sometime between September 10 and October 11, the council claims it will come in the first half of May.

This stems from its model of the COVID-19 spread published on April 30.

The RRZ expects the number of people infected with the coronavirus to be the same as predicted by IZP, though.

Some numbers match

“At the peak of the epidemic (the first half of May), we expect that about 1 thousandth of the population (6,300 people) will be infected, many of whom will not be detected by the system,” the RRZ analysis reads. “A daily increase in the number of new infections, including the number of undetected cases, will culminate at around 600.”

4. May 2020 at 13:32  | Compiled by Spectator staff

