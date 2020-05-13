Court suspends a law that would trace COVID-19 patients based on mobile phone data

Constitutional Court does not approve of this method of smart quarantine in Slovakia.

The Constitutional Court has suspended the amendment of the telecommunications law that would give hygienists access to data from telecoms operators.

The court suspended the parts of the law that it deemed too vague or insufficient in providing guarantees against the abuse of personal data by state authorities, the Constitutional Court President Ivan Fiačan said, as reported by the TASR newswire.

The decision was made based on a motion of opposition party Smer, which complained the law violated the right to privacy and the right to the protection of personal data. Smer leader Robert Fico, who labelled the law a "snoopy law" after it was passed, called the court decision the first significant opposition victory of Smer.

Court: Not clear how the data would be handled

13. May 2020 at 21:26 | Compiled by Spectator staff