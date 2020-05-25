Seven steps to integrate artificial intelligence into your company

Make sure that using AI is something that really brings some added value and increased productivity to your business.

Martin Spano is the author of Artificial Intelligence in a Nutshell, a book that explores the mystified subject of artificial intelligence (AI) with simple, non-technical language. Spano’s passion for AI began after he watched 2001: A Space Odyssey, but he insists this ever-changing technology is not just the subject of sci-fi novels and movies; artificial intelligence is present in our everyday lives.

As we said in the previous sections, artificial intelligence brings many benefits for everyone, including companies. It can minimise costs, maximise revenue and optimise processes within a company. In this article, we'll outline how you can integrate artificial intelligence into your business.

Before we begin, we need to clarify one important thing. You must want to include artificial intelligence in the processes of your business. What do I mean by that? After one lecture on this topic, I was stopped by a gentleman with a surprising question: “I would like us to be able to say that we use artificial intelligence in the company, but I do not want to invest money or time. What should I do?" My response was this: "You surprised me, but the answer is basically simple. When you come to work tomorrow, pick up your smartphone and take a few photos. You've just used at least a few machine learning algorithms, so you can say you're using artificial intelligence in your company. ”

Fortunately, as you continue reading, this is not your case. Here are the seven steps to integrating artificial intelligence into your company:

1. Study the topic of artificial intelligence

Find out what it is, where it is used, and what its advantages and disadvantages are. If you prefer Slovak, you can refer to my articles on artificial intelligence on Wikipedia and in my book, which you can download for free on my website. There are more resources in English, both in the form of online courses on sites such as Udema or Coursera, or books. I recommended these for Forbes magazine in the article, Artificial Intelligence and its Future. Many high-quality videos on the introduction can also be found on YouTube.

2. Think about where you could use artificial intelligence

Give an example. Let's say your business has a support line, which is currently operated by people. You can deploy a chatbot for this purpose.

3. Set specific goals

I continue with the case of the chatbot. Chatbots have their limitations, so you can start by setting a goal for your chatbot to handle 50% of all calls.

4. Contact external experts

Contact a consultant or chatbot development company. Such a company already has extensive experience with such solutions and therefore knows all the pros and cons of individual solutions.

5. Carry out a pilot project

It's important to make sure that using artificial intelligence is something that really brings some added value and increased productivity to your business. A pilot demo project is suitable for this. You may eventually find that artificial intelligence, at least in the current state of development, is not for you, which is fine, of course, because you have not invested much in it at this stage.

6. Expect future expansion

From the beginning, keep in mind that in the future, you will want to expand the use of artificial intelligence in your company. Artificial intelligence needs a very high computing power and a huge amount of storage space. Keep these things in mind from the beginning to avoid scalability issues in the future.

7. Integrate artificial intelligence into the daily operation of your company

Congratulations, you have successfully completed all the initial steps. You can integrate artificial intelligence into the normal operation of your company.

