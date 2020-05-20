Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

E-car batteries will be produced in Voderady

There should be 150 new, highly-qualified vacancies in the research and development centre.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Sme)

The first factory for e-car batteries will stand in Voderady (Trnava Region). Operated by the InoBat Auto company, it will combine the production with the research and development of the prototypes of battery parts.

The first batteries are expected to leave the production lines in 2021. At the same time, the new research and development centre should create 150 new, highly-qualified vacancies.

“Project is successfully progressing,” said Marián Boček, co-founder of company InoBat Auto, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

Close to carmakers

The R&D centre, located only 40 kilometres from Bratislava, will be close to the producers of e-cars, including carmakers Peugeot, Jaguar Land Rover and Kia Motors Slovakia.

“The ability to combine R&D with production capacities in one place will allow us to choose the optimal composition of materials from batteries tailor-made for the requirements of carmakers, and create a strong supply chain in the heart of Europe,” Boček noted, as quoted by SITA.

InoBat Auto acquired the place in Voderary from the TPS EU company that belongs to the Korean Fine DNC.

The reconstruction should start at the end of the year.

Hundreds of thousands of batteries a year

With the support of the IPM Group, a prominent investor in the field of infrastructure and innovation, InoBat Auto will use its R&D centre to create a production series of tailor-made batteries.

By finishing the centre, the InoBat Auto company will complete the first phase of launching its operation. At the same time, it will mean the beginning of another phase, within which it will start obtaining finances for its InoBat Auto Gigafactory with a price tag of €2 billion. It is expected to produce 240,000 batteries for e-cars until 2024, SITA wrote.

20. May 2020 at 13:22  | Compiled by Spectator staff

