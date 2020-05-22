Roundup: Federico Fellini’s Oscar-winning film hits Bratislava’s streets

Read this week’s overview of culture and travel stories from Slovakia.

Italian film director Federico Fellini won four Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category during his career. One of the awarded films is called '8 1/2' - filmed in 1963, awarded in 1964. (Source: TASR)

PICTURE OF THE WEEK

On May 19, 2020, the Dolce Vitaj Festival, organised by the Italian Cultural Institute in Bratislava, launched an exhibition of the unpublished photographs taken by Paul Ronald during the shooting of Federico Fellini's Oscar-winning film, 8½ (1963), on 50 city light billboards in the streets of Bratislava. The exhibition will run from May 19 to June 2. Source: TASR.

TRAVEL

The waterfalls of Studený Potok in the High Tatras are a beloved tourist spot. They are accessible by routes from Hrebienok, Tatranská Lesná, Tatranská Lomnica and Starý Smokovec.

Explore the Choč Mountains and its hidden treasures, including wooden bridges, ladders, and a waterfall. The route crosses through the Oblazy water mills where goats may steal your food.

The Bachledka Ski & Sun mountain resort has imposed several measures. Fewer people are allowed in the cable car and on the treetop walk at a time.

Visitors can raft and rent bikes under strict measures. There are 15 wooden rafts available. All passengers should wear masks.

The Diera nad Pastorkom cave can be found near the village of Kopernica. On the surface, there are two entrance openings underground. Speleologists measured a depth of 39.3 metres in the newly discovered cave.

Our new SPECTACULAR SLOVAKIA WEBSITE is up and running! A vast collection of pocket-sized travel guides, along with some fascinating travel articles, podcast episodes, and helpful travel tips, are just a click away.

HISTORY CALENDAR

The popular Slovak band Para released the song Good at Home (Doma dobre) 13 years ago. The group has recently re-released the track amid the coronavirus pandemic. Fans feature in the video that depicts their lives in self-isolation. Para will also play a concert outside residential buildings in Piešťany on May 25. The concert, organised by Grape Festival, will be streamed online. The company Orange will donate €1 for each spectator watching the concert online to organisations that help people with mental health issues.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/GFoPfLUecrg

RIDDLE

“ Turn me on my side and I am everything. Cut me in half and I am nothing. What am I? „ Figure 8

WEEKEND READS: This week, last year

Stuntman Vladimír Furdík played the Night King in the last three seasons of Game of Thrones. “I took over the character from Richard Brake, who portrayed the Night King in season 4 and 5. I continued on until season 8,” he said. Read an interview about his path leading up to this role.

The tower is part of Vydrica, an ancient settlement below Castle Hill demolished in the 1960s. It is believed that Bratislava would be nothing more than a small town without the tower. Today, a new centre, bearing the name Vydrica, is developing at the site.

The only Oscar-winning Slovak film, filmed in the 60s, was almost not made at all. “The film is a very convincing call against any form of totalitarianism and violence,” film expert Václav Macek said.

The next Spectacular Slovakia Weekly will be published on May 29, 2020.

Read last week's roundup.

22. May 2020 at 6:30 | Compiled by Spectator staff