Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

A Slovak band revamps old song with special coronavirus clips

The clip was created from videos sent by the fans.

Para at one of its concerts.Para at one of its concerts. (Source: SME)

The popular Slovak band Para has decided to respond to the current coronavirus crisis in an original way.

They have restored their 13-year-old song titled Doma Dobre (Well At Home), releasing it with a new videoclip.

“During the quarantine, our great fans sent us videos showing how they are spending their time at home,” the band wrote on their YouTube channel. “This is a special version of this song for you all.”

Call via the social networks

During one of their meetings, where the band members discussed concerts and a tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary, singer Tomáš “Lasky” Šedivý came up with the original idea.

Doma Dobre (chorus)

I always feel fine aha

When out of the blue aha

It all comes to me aha

Behind the house in the backyard aha

A big world in miniature aha

I love slalom aha

I handle things well aha

When I have a blue sky aha.

“I proposed to engage our fans, who also have to stay home, in the creation of a video,” Lasky said, as quoted by the SITA newswire. When choosing a song, they selected Doma Dobre, released in 2007.

They then contacted fans via social networks, telling them they could be part of the video. They only had to meet one requirement: to send a short video depicting how they were dealing with the quarantine, Lasky continued.

The band received hundreds of videos over 10 days. The resulting material, all 10 GB, was then given to the band’s friend who chose the final videos and created the final material.

“The feedback is great, they have shared the video, ‘boasting’ that they can be seen at a certain second,” Lasky said, as quoted by SITA.

The band will have an interactive concert in Piešťany between a block of flats, held on May 25.

21. May 2020 at 22:44  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Non-prosecutors for general prosecutor? New law faces criticism

Public grillings of GP candidates welcomed, other new measures raise controversy.

Building of the General Prosecution's office in the centre of Bratislava

Increase in unemployment rate is worse than during financial crisis

Observers predict the number of jobless to keep increasing in coming months.

Illustrative stock photo

Border checks prolonged until late June (news digest)

State to help pay rent and provide aid to tour operators.

Coronavirus travel restrictions on Slovakia's borders: How to visit the neighbouring countries

Austria opened borders for EU citizens with a negative COVID-19 test. Take a look at our overview.

The police speak with a driver on the Bratislava-Berg border crossing on May 17, 2020.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)