Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Problematic state quarantine faces complaint in the Constitutional Court

One interpretation says the much-criticised quarantine in state facilities might have been unlawful all this time.

The state quarantine centre in Gabčíkovo.The state quarantine centre in Gabčíkovo. (Source: TASR)

The court is now dealing with the state quarantine, which everyone who arrived to Slovakia in the past six weeks had to enter.

Slovakia directed the homecomers to the state facilities to ensure they would not spread the novel coronavirus they might have contracted abroad.

The measure, which supplemented the closure of borders from mid-March, became effective in Slovakia as of April 6.

The Constitutional Court has received one motion complaining about human rights violation during state quarantine, its spokesperson Tomáš Senaj confirmed. He declined to publish the details of the motion, arguing that the law does not bind him to do so.

The court will now decide whether they will consider the motion. It was filed by an ordinary person. The Constitutional Court typically rejects such motions.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

25. May 2020 at 11:16  | Michal Katuška

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Homecomers sing angry blues for Matovič

Smart quarantine off to a rocky start as general prosecutor election kicks into high gear.

Berg border crossing to Slovakia on Friday, May 22 afternoon.

COVID-19: How Slovakia shut down and reopened again

Here is an overview of how the partial lockdown in March led to a mostly reopened economy in May.

PM Igor Matovič while introducing the further liberation of coronavirus measures.

Smart quarantine finally launched

The app has been approved only for phones with the Android operating system.

The new app for smart quarantine.

Not all parents are ready to send their kids back to school

Children living in smallest villages are more likely to return to schools than children from biggest cities, AKO reported based on the responses of their parents.

illustrative stock photo
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)