Citizens and residents of Slovakia will be able to visit Croatia this summer

They can access the country under the same conditions as before the pandemic.

Due to the lack of tourists, the beach is empty and only few boats are moored in the harbor in Fazana, Croatia. (Source: TASR/AP)

Citizens of ten EU states, including Slovakia, are no longer required to prove their reason for entering Croatia due to the good epidemiologic situation in their homelands.

The rule also applies to nationals of other countries who are residents in Slovakia, the Croatian Interior Ministry told The Slovak Spectator.

"These rules are valid until June 16," the ministry added. "We do not have information about what rules will be valid after that."

The citizens and residents of Slovakia are able to access Croatia under the same conditions as before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. However, they will still be obliged to follow the recommendations of the Croatian public health authority, informed the director of the Croatian Tourism Association in Slovakia, Dubravko Miholić.

In addition to Slovakia, the new rules apply to citizens and residents of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Austria, Germany, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovenia, the SITA newswire reported.

3. Jun 2020 at 9:33 | Compiled by Spectator staff